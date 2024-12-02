Open Menu

Dr. Shahida Rehmani Inaugurates Digital Democracy Workshop

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Dr. Shahida Rehmani inaugurates digital democracy workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Member of the National Assembly and Secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Dr Shahida Rehmani, inaugurated the Digital Democracy Workshop, emphasizing the vital role of women parliamentarians in strengthening democratic processes.

In her welcome address, Dr.

Rehmani underscored the importance of active engagement by women legislators.

She commended the participation of female lawmakers from both Federal and provincial assemblies, describing it as a positive step toward fostering democracy.

Dr. Rehmani also highlighted the value of bringing women parliamentarians together on a unified platform to promote democratic values and enhance collaboration across legislative bodies.

Related Topics

National Assembly Democracy Women From

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

6 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan