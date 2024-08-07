Dr Shahid's Son Arrested, Admits Plot To Kill Father
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2024 | 12:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The Organised Crime Unit of Lahore police on Tuesday arrested Dr Shahid’s son Abdul Qayyum who reportedly confessed to killing his father.
According to the details, Dr Shahid's son plotted to murder his father and paid Rs 20 million to shooter for taking his father's life.
An unidentified assailant had shot dead Dr Shahid Siddique, a politician, on Friday in Valencia Town.
Police said accused Qayyum planned his father’s murder with a friend because he was not allowing him to marry the girl of his choice.
Police said surveillance camera footage was obtained, wherein Qayyum could be seen with the prime suspect.
Further investigation was under way, said police.
