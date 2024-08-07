Open Menu

Dr Shahid's Son Arrested, Admits Plot To Kill Father

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The Organised Crime Unit of Lahore police on Tuesday arrested Dr Shahid’s son Abdul Qayyum who reportedly confessed to killing his father.

According to the details, Dr Shahid's son plotted to murder his father and paid Rs 20 million to shooter for taking his father's life.

An unidentified assailant had shot dead Dr Shahid Siddique, a politician, on Friday in Valencia Town.

Police said accused Qayyum planned his father’s murder with a friend because he was not allowing him to marry the girl of his choice.

Police said surveillance camera footage was obtained, wherein Qayyum could be seen with the prime suspect.

Further investigation was under way, said police.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Murder Police Valencia Million

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

9 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

9 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

9 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

10 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

10 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

10 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

11 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

11 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan