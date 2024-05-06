Open Menu

Dr Shahzad Baig Urges Parents To Shun Propaganda, Calls Collective Efforts To Make Polio-free

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Dr Shahzad Baig urges parents to shun propaganda, calls collective efforts to make polio-free

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication, Dr Shahzad Baig Monday, called for collective efforts of society to eradicate polio from the country and requested parents to give their children two drops of polio vaccine and make Pakistan polio-free.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that the eradication of polio from the country is a national cause, for which people from all segments of society including media, religious scholars, teachers, family relatives and influencers should join hands and work together.

He also said that all religious and political parties, people from the showbiz, different segments of society and the common people should come forward to eradicate this menace from our country once and for all.

"We need a final push to eradicate this dreaded disease,” he added.

He also appreciated the unsung heroes of the polio eradication programme, the front-line workers who have gone about their jobs under difficult circumstances to reach children with the life-saving vaccine.

“I request parents and caregivers to welcome these workers on their doorsteps. It is their efforts that are protecting the future generations of our country,” he appealed.

He said the real challenge was to convey the message to pulpits in the remote areas and at the grassroots level.

Dr Shahzad Baig said people should not fall prey to any negative propaganda about the polio vaccination.

Replying to a question, he said that several refusal cases were reported in different localities of remote areas, However, efforts were underway to convince the parents to administer anti-polio vaccine to their children.

He assured that the Federal government is extending every possible assistance and cooperation in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Showbiz Family Media All From Government PTV Jobs

Recent Stories

Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high prior ..

Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..

1 hour ago
 Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this ..

Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman t ..

Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..

10 hours ago
 Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

18 hours ago
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

20 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

20 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

1 day ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan