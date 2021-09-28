UrduPoint.com

Dr. Shahzad Lashes Out At Opposition For Criticizing State Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Monday lashed out at the opposition parties for their undue criticism on the state institutions.

Taking part in debate in Senate session, he said the opposition alliance against the government had been shattered completely. Pakistan Peoples Party would never return to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)—a multi-party opposition alliance, he added.

He said that now PDM was just a so called alliance and completely disintegrated.

Dr. Shahzad said the opposition parties had no right to comment on employment creation as many of them during their regime instead of providing employment opportunities had plundered the national kitty in the name of job creation.

The government was striving hard to create massive employment opportunities for the youth and also ensuring merit for the provision of jobs, he added.

Leader of the House in the Senate said, "We are standing by them (sacked employees) and will extend all possible legal assistance to them," he said.

He reminded the House that it was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government that had sacked the employees in 1997 whom the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had regularized in 1996.

He said PPP had reinstated the employees after coming into the power in 2008 through an act of the parliament.

In the recent judgment, Dr Shahazad said few employees had approached the court because their seniority had affected due to reinstatement of the sacked employees, adding the incumbent government had nothing to do with it.

