Dr. Shahzad terms budget fulfillment of PTI promise with nation 'One Pakistan not two'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Monday termed budget fulfillment of promise made by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) in its elections manifesto with the nation that 'one Pakistan not two'.

Taking part in the budget debate, he congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team for announcing an outstanding budget for next fiscal year 2021-22.

He said despite the several challenges, a pro-people budget were presented which would bring progress and prosperity in the country, adding that it was based on the growth and particularly on the growth of poor segment of the country.

Leader of the House said that before 2008, the country economic situation was far better, adding that Pakistan Still Mills and Pakistan International Airline were also profitable organizations.

He said soon after 2008, the economic crisis was resurfaced in the country and many institutions were ruined economically. He said previous regimes had left serious economic threats.

He said that with PTI government there was two choices to bankrupt this country or go to International Monitoring Fund (IMF).

Leader of the Opposition said that this was difficult decision for the government to go IMF.

Leader of the House said that COVID-19 was another challenge for PTI government, adding that however, PM Imran Khan had took right decisions keeping in view the ground realities.

He also paid tributes to the doctors and health staff for their outstanding services.

Dr. Shahzad Waseem said the government was also given special financial relief package to the poor segment during pandemic.

He said that Pakistan had got success against the COVID-19 pandemic due to the tremendous leadership of PM Imran Khan.

He said that Current Account Deficit was surplus today due to the efforts of the government. He said outstanding business environment was created and viable business policy was also announced in the country.

Leader of the House said record remittances were sent by overseas Pakistanis. He said that now PML-N leader saying that Overseas Pakistan know nothing about country politics.

He said that overseas Pakistanis would be given right of vote and they would also be part of legislation.

He said that despite COVID-19 and all kind of challenges, Pakistan had made record 4 per cent growth. He said that this was just start and next year it would further grow to six per cent.

He said the most important requirement was accommodation and people would get this facility.

He said that free technical and vocational training was being underway for the youth. He said that Health insurance card was also provided to people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now project was also underway in Punjab province.

He said that special financial assistance was also announced for the farmer community.

Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that agriculture plan was also announced to provide better seeds and water and other facilities to the farmers.

He said Information Technology (IT) sector had made record 40 per cent growth in last ten months, adding that the government was also given industry status to the IT sector.

Leader of the House said youth was an asset not liability, adding that Kamyab Jawan programme and artificial intelligence programme were underway.

He said that PM Khan had clearly asked IMF that prices of electricity would not be raised at any cost. He said the present government was working on the improvement of transmission system and distribution of power. He said that three mega dams were under construction including Diamer Basha and Dasu.

Leader of the House said that PTI was not against employment but employments should be on merit not on political basis or merit violation like in the past.

He said that the government had also announced ten per cent increase in the salaries of government employees and also ten per cent increase in pensions.

He said that maximum funds were allocated for all the provinces including Sindh and Balochistan. He said that budget was doubled for the Higher education. He said that Climate Change was also on the government agenda and efforts were underway.