UrduPoint.com

Dr. Shahzad Waseem Calls For Political, Strategic, & Economic Cooperation In Muslim World

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:15 PM

Dr. Shahzad Waseem calls for political, strategic, & economic cooperation in Muslim world

Pakistan is actively pursuing peace and friendship both regionally and globally under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem , Leader of the House in Senate on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan is actively pursuing peace and friendship both regionally and globally under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem , Leader of the House in Senate on Tuesday.

Pakistan being a responsible and peaceful state is committed to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity through cooperation, he said while speaking at a dinner hosted by him in honor of the visiting Arab Parliament delegation led by Adel Bin Abdul Rahman Asoomi, President of the Arab Parliament, said a press release.

Welcoming the delegation which is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Dr. Waseem called for increased collaboration between Muslim countries by encouraging multi-dimensional political, strategic, and economic cooperation so as to address multifarious challenges and boost inclusive prosperity and human development across the Ummah.

Dr. Waseem emphasized that increased cooperation between Arab region and Pakistan at both diplomatic and inter-parliamentary was crucial for the socio-economic uplift of the entire Ummah.

"By joining hands and working together, we can uplift the entire Ummah that direly needs more unity and cooperation in its ranks to effectively address challenges of Islamophobia, poverty, identity, development, geo-political crises, economic slowdown, peace and hitherto unresolved violent conflicts like Kashmir and Palestine," he stressed.

Terming the Arab parliament delegation's visit historic, the Leader of the House in Senate was of the view that it would go a long way towards broadening, deepening, diversifying and augmenting our inter-parliamentary and diplomatic ties that are based on religious, political, economic and strategic affinities.

"Greater synergy and partnership between our two sides and regions can help build a viable political and economic framework of cooperation which would prove to be truly a win-win scenario for Ummah," he said.

Dr. Waseem also stressed the need to promote the true image and message of islam as a religion that has always preached peace, catholicity, tolerance and respect for human dignity, rights and freedoms.

He was of the view that the Muslim World, in response to the needs and challenges of the modern era, must organise itself into a potent bloc, towards safeguarding the interests of Muslims throughout the world, strengthening intra-Islamic economic and trade cooperation, leading to the establishment of an Islamic Common Market.

However, in order to make this possible "we must play to our strengths through collaboration and sharing resources and expertise so as to work our individual potentials and strengths to collective benefits," he added.

"As such, I see great commonalities between the agendas of Pakistan and Arab parliaments towards promoting cooperation as a vehicle of change and prosperity within Muslim World, he said.

Emphasizing greater integration within the Muslim world, Dr Shahzad Waseem called for enhancement of trade and investment, all-round economic cooperation, increasing export of both manufactured goods and services, and sharing of wealth, skills and expertise in key areas such as infrastructure, education, health, science and technology, food and Agriculture, energy and defence.

In particular, he said, Scientific and Technological Exchange was fundamentally important to keep pace in the race of development. Attainment of leadership in key areas such as genetic engineering, biotechnology, micro electronics, information technology and defence technology, is the need of the hour for Muslim world.

I believe that education can be the very tool to liberate the Ummah from the yoke of scientific, technological and industrial dependency on western nations, and also help address the challenges of extremism and violence by infusing awareness and enlightenment in our ranks," the leader of the House in Senate said.

"Together, we must strive to build knowledge economy by providing our youth world-class educational institutions, research facilities and centers of excellence in science and technology. With quality education and knowledge, our talented youth can open the doors of countless possibilities and usher in an era of progress and prosperity that we all cherish for," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister World Technology Exchange Palestine Education Parliament Agriculture Visit Vehicle Progress Market Muslim All From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited Unity Foods Limited Arab Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Naval chief lauds BU for students grooming via aca ..

Naval chief lauds BU for students grooming via academic teachings, social values ..

2 minutes ago
 Rich tributes paid to police martyrs

Rich tributes paid to police martyrs

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Lifts Lockdown Implemented After Shooting ..

Pentagon Lifts Lockdown Implemented After Shooting Incident - Force Protection A ..

2 minutes ago
 Opponents carrying out negative campaigning agains ..

Opponents carrying out negative campaigning against me: SAPM Arbab Ghulam Rahim

2 minutes ago
 EPA confiscates plastic bags, fines major stores i ..

EPA confiscates plastic bags, fines major stores in Aabpara market

15 minutes ago
 Missing Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine ..

Missing Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine park

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.