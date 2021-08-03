Dr. Shahzad Waseem calls for political, strategic, & economic cooperation in Muslim world

Pakistan is actively pursuing peace and friendship both regionally and globally under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem , Leader of the House in Senate on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan is actively pursuing peace and friendship both regionally and globally under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem , Leader of the House in Senate on Tuesday.

Pakistan being a responsible and peaceful state is committed to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity through cooperation, he said while speaking at a dinner hosted by him in honor of the visiting Arab Parliament delegation led by Adel Bin Abdul Rahman Asoomi, President of the Arab Parliament, said a press release.

Welcoming the delegation which is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Dr. Waseem called for increased collaboration between Muslim countries by encouraging multi-dimensional political, strategic, and economic cooperation so as to address multifarious challenges and boost inclusive prosperity and human development across the Ummah.

Dr. Waseem emphasized that increased cooperation between Arab region and Pakistan at both diplomatic and inter-parliamentary was crucial for the socio-economic uplift of the entire Ummah.

"By joining hands and working together, we can uplift the entire Ummah that direly needs more unity and cooperation in its ranks to effectively address challenges of Islamophobia, poverty, identity, development, geo-political crises, economic slowdown, peace and hitherto unresolved violent conflicts like Kashmir and Palestine," he stressed.

Terming the Arab parliament delegation's visit historic, the Leader of the House in Senate was of the view that it would go a long way towards broadening, deepening, diversifying and augmenting our inter-parliamentary and diplomatic ties that are based on religious, political, economic and strategic affinities.

"Greater synergy and partnership between our two sides and regions can help build a viable political and economic framework of cooperation which would prove to be truly a win-win scenario for Ummah," he said.

Dr. Waseem also stressed the need to promote the true image and message of islam as a religion that has always preached peace, catholicity, tolerance and respect for human dignity, rights and freedoms.

He was of the view that the Muslim World, in response to the needs and challenges of the modern era, must organise itself into a potent bloc, towards safeguarding the interests of Muslims throughout the world, strengthening intra-Islamic economic and trade cooperation, leading to the establishment of an Islamic Common Market.

However, in order to make this possible "we must play to our strengths through collaboration and sharing resources and expertise so as to work our individual potentials and strengths to collective benefits," he added.

"As such, I see great commonalities between the agendas of Pakistan and Arab parliaments towards promoting cooperation as a vehicle of change and prosperity within Muslim World, he said.

Emphasizing greater integration within the Muslim world, Dr Shahzad Waseem called for enhancement of trade and investment, all-round economic cooperation, increasing export of both manufactured goods and services, and sharing of wealth, skills and expertise in key areas such as infrastructure, education, health, science and technology, food and Agriculture, energy and defence.

In particular, he said, Scientific and Technological Exchange was fundamentally important to keep pace in the race of development. Attainment of leadership in key areas such as genetic engineering, biotechnology, micro electronics, information technology and defence technology, is the need of the hour for Muslim world.

I believe that education can be the very tool to liberate the Ummah from the yoke of scientific, technological and industrial dependency on western nations, and also help address the challenges of extremism and violence by infusing awareness and enlightenment in our ranks," the leader of the House in Senate said.

"Together, we must strive to build knowledge economy by providing our youth world-class educational institutions, research facilities and centers of excellence in science and technology. With quality education and knowledge, our talented youth can open the doors of countless possibilities and usher in an era of progress and prosperity that we all cherish for," he added.