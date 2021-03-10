UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Shahzad Waseem Pays Tribute To Outgoing Senators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:12 PM

Dr. Shahzad Waseem pays tribute to outgoing Senators

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the outgoing Senators and extended warm wishes for their future life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the outgoing Senators and extended warm wishes for their future life.

Paying tribute to outgoing Senators during session, he said that our journey not end by completing our tenure, adding that it was said that "Once a Senator always a Senator".

He termed it a great privilege. "We should give maximum time on the floor of the House to the outgoing Senators for the remaining two days.

He said that Senate is House of federation which was representing all the units of the country.

He said that our political ideologies can be different but in this House each member working with dedication to play its role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad raised the issue regarding land dispute between two tribes in South Waziristan Tribal District.

He said that the two tribes Wazir and Dotani were fighting each other on land dispute.

"This was the responsibility of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan District to resolve the dispute between two tribes through dialogue" he said.

Presiding Officer of Senate Senator Javed Abbasi sought a report from the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Senate South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress All From

Recent Stories

WTO Calls for Ramping Up Vaccine Production in Dev ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner for plan to use retrieved official la ..

2 minutes ago

Footwear exports decline 6.91% in 7 months

2 minutes ago

Offshore wind energy to help Portugal realize ambi ..

2 minutes ago

27 reports of Standing Committees presented in upp ..

2 minutes ago

Poland Will Immediately Respond to Consul Expulsio ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.