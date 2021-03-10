Dr. Shahzad Waseem pays tribute to outgoing Senators

(@FahadShabbir)

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the outgoing Senators and extended warm wishes for their future life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the outgoing Senators and extended warm wishes for their future life.

Paying tribute to outgoing Senators during session, he said that our journey not end by completing our tenure, adding that it was said that "Once a Senator always a Senator".

He termed it a great privilege. "We should give maximum time on the floor of the House to the outgoing Senators for the remaining two days.

He said that Senate is House of federation which was representing all the units of the country.

He said that our political ideologies can be different but in this House each member working with dedication to play its role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad raised the issue regarding land dispute between two tribes in South Waziristan Tribal District.

He said that the two tribes Wazir and Dotani were fighting each other on land dispute.

"This was the responsibility of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan District to resolve the dispute between two tribes through dialogue" he said.

Presiding Officer of Senate Senator Javed Abbasi sought a report from the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.