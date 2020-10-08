Dr Shaista joins as HEC executive director

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Dr Shaista Sohail, a BPS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service has joined the Higher education Commission (HEC) as executive director.

With a doctorate in International Relations from Geneva school of Diplomacy, Switzerland and Master's in Economics from Punjab University, Dr Shaista Sohail brings with her a diverse experience of serving at national and international levels, a press release on Thursday said.

Starting her career as a Lecturer in Economics at Government College for Women Okara, she joined Civil Service of Pakistan in 1985 with her first assignment as assistant commissioner Karachi South.

Her key postings include joint secretary, policy and planning, Ministry of Industries; CDA Estate member; joint secretary, Debt Management/Japan EAD; additional secretary to the president; special secretary cabinet; statistics secretary; Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division secretary, Commerce WTO deputy secretary, economic counsellor to WTO, Geneva.

In WTO Geneva, her abilities were recognised internationally when she was made the consensus chairperson of the Working Party on GATS Rules from amongst 150 countries.

She also won the "Best Contributor" Award from ITC Geneva in 2007 Chamonix France.