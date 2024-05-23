Dr Shakibullah Gets Additional Charge Of VC Lakki Marwat University
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shakibullah was given the additional charge of VC Lakki Marwat University due to his excellent administration
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shakibullah was given the additional charge of VC Lakki Marwat University due to his excellent administration.
In a statement, the Gomal University spokesman said that Dr Shakibullah proved his command over the administrative skills by taking the Gomal University out of many problems in a very short time.
Now, he said, Khyber Pakhtunkwha Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, on the advice of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, assigned the responsibility of Lakki Marwat University’s VC to Dr Shakibullah.
He hoped that Dr Shakibullah would successfully resolve all the issues of Lakki Marwat University.
He said Dr Shakibullah always prioritized merit which was the reason behind his success.
APP/akt
