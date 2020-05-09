Dr Shamsi asks corona recovered persons fearlessly donate their plazma

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Eminent specialist of blood transfusion and consultant hematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi on Friday has asked the corona recovered persons to come forward fearlessly and donat their plazma to save lives of their countrymen. He eassured that plasma donation to COVID-19 patient was safe and secured procedure as the donor has to undergo multiple checks including his antibody and possible existence of coronavirus in the donor's body through PCR before taking his or her plazma. He told that non of the plazma donors was so far found with symptoms of return of coronavirus to his or her body.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, Dr Tahir Shamsi said that plazma donation was so safe that the person who had donate his or her plazma one time ealier could again donate it after three weeks without feeling weakness.

To a question about the number of respondents to his appeal so far, he said only around 40 recovered persons have donated their plazma and added that in view of current dituation, there was need plama from 310 people and the number of recoveries of COVID-19 patients could be enhanced if the trial was successful.

Replying to another question, he said the donor need not to come to Karachi for this purpose. Plazma donation centers have been established at LUMS Jmshoro in Huderabad, PIMS Islamabad, NIPD Karachi and UHS Lahore, he added.