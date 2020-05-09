UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Shamsi Asks Corona Recovered Persons Fearlessly Donate Their Plazma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:18 AM

Dr Shamsi asks corona recovered persons fearlessly donate their plazma

Eminent specialist of blood transfusion and consultant hematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi on Friday has asked the corona recovered persons to come forward fearlessly and donat their plazma to save lives of their countrymen. He eassured that plasma donation to COVID-19 patient was safe and secured procedure as the donor has to undergo multiple checks including his antibody and possible existence of coronavirus in the donor's body through PCR before taking his or her plazma

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Eminent specialist of blood transfusion and consultant hematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi on Friday has asked the corona recovered persons to come forward fearlessly and donat their plazma to save lives of their countrymen. He eassured that plasma donation to COVID-19 patient was safe and secured procedure as the donor has to undergo multiple checks including his antibody and possible existence of coronavirus in the donor's body through PCR before taking his or her plazma. He told that non of the plazma donors was so far found with symptoms of return of coronavirus to his or her body.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, Dr Tahir Shamsi said that plazma donation was so safe that the person who had donate his or her plazma one time ealier could again donate it after three weeks without feeling weakness.

To a question about the number of respondents to his appeal so far, he said only around 40 recovered persons have donated their plazma and added that in view of current dituation, there was need plama from 310 people and the number of recoveries of COVID-19 patients could be enhanced if the trial was successful.

Replying to another question, he said the donor need not to come to Karachi for this purpose. Plazma donation centers have been established at LUMS Jmshoro in Huderabad, PIMS Islamabad, NIPD Karachi and UHS Lahore, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Lahore University Of Management Sciences From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

36 minutes ago

Continued air quality improvement in Abu Dhabi, as ..

36 minutes ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

2 hours ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

2 hours ago

Serbia Opposition Party Says Will Oppose EU Member ..

36 minutes ago

Markazai Ulema Council lauds easing of lockdown de ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.