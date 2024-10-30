Open Menu

Dr. Shazia Bashir Appointed As 6th VC GCWUS

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Dr. Shazia Bashir appointed as 6th VC GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir has been appointed as the sixth vice chancellor (VC) of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

According to a spokesperson, after the notification, issued by the Higher education Department, she has assumed charge of her post.

Earlier, Dr. Shazia Bashir she the honour of being the first woman vice chancellor of Government College University Lahore. She did her Master's in Physics from Government College Lahore and MPhil from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore. She completed her PhD degree from the Technical University of Vienna (Austria), and she has written 150 research papers in international journals.

Dr. Shazia was also the Dean of Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences of GC University Lahore, said the spokesperson.

On her arrival at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi warmly welcomed her and congratulated her on assuming the post.

Registrar GCWUS Prof. Dr. Ilyas, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Controller Malik Gulshan Aslam, Prof. Dr. Tariq, Prof. Dr. Ashfaq, Dr. Afzal Butt and all heads of departments congratulated Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir on assuming the VC office.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Vienna Austria Gulshan University Of Engineering And Technology GCU Women Government College Women University Sialkot Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

16 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

16 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

16 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

16 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

16 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

16 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

16 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

16 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

16 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan