Dr. Shazia Bashir appointed as 6th VC GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir has been appointed as the sixth vice chancellor (VC) of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

According to a spokesperson, after the notification, issued by the Higher education Department, she has assumed charge of her post.

Earlier, Dr. Shazia Bashir she the honour of being the first woman vice chancellor of Government College University Lahore. She did her Master's in Physics from Government College Lahore and MPhil from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore. She completed her PhD degree from the Technical University of Vienna (Austria), and she has written 150 research papers in international journals.

Dr. Shazia was also the Dean of Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences of GC University Lahore, said the spokesperson.

On her arrival at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi warmly welcomed her and congratulated her on assuming the post.

Registrar GCWUS Prof. Dr. Ilyas, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Controller Malik Gulshan Aslam, Prof. Dr. Tariq, Prof. Dr. Ashfaq, Dr. Afzal Butt and all heads of departments congratulated Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir on assuming the VC office.