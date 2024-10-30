Dr. Shazia Bashir Appointed As 6th VC GCWUS
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir has been appointed as the sixth vice chancellor (VC) of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).
According to a spokesperson, after the notification, issued by the Higher education Department, she has assumed charge of her post.
Earlier, Dr. Shazia Bashir she the honour of being the first woman vice chancellor of Government College University Lahore. She did her Master's in Physics from Government College Lahore and MPhil from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore. She completed her PhD degree from the Technical University of Vienna (Austria), and she has written 150 research papers in international journals.
Dr. Shazia was also the Dean of Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences of GC University Lahore, said the spokesperson.
On her arrival at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi warmly welcomed her and congratulated her on assuming the post.
Registrar GCWUS Prof. Dr. Ilyas, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Controller Malik Gulshan Aslam, Prof. Dr. Tariq, Prof. Dr. Ashfaq, Dr. Afzal Butt and all heads of departments congratulated Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir on assuming the VC office.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Matric 2nd annual result declared2 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police crack down on aerial firing in Lassaan Nawab12 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 15 suspects involved in drug peddling13 minutes ago
-
Free eye camp to be organized on Nov 213 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 13 lawbreakers22 minutes ago
-
Tank police foil arms smuggling bid23 minutes ago
-
658 challans issued in one day for violating traffic laws23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects ongoing polio drive43 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two servants for stealing valuables43 minutes ago
-
13,538 citizens gets services at Khidmat Markaz1 hour ago
-
Three injuries in children brawl1 hour ago
-
7th polio case of KP reported from Nowshera1 hour ago