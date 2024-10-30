Dr. Shazia Posted As VC GSWUB
October 30, 2024
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Higher Education Department has notified Prof Dr. Shazia Anjum as the vice chancellor of Government Sadique College Women University Bahawalpur (GSWUB).
Earlier, she was performing her services as dean, Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Islamia Unversity Bahawalpur (IUB).
She imparted education at Islamia University Bahawalpur for 11 years. She is considered as expert in medicinal and natural product chemistry.
She has written over 140 research papers and 13 books. It was Dr. Shazia who introduced idead of inter-university consortium for climate change.
