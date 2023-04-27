Dr Shazia Zeb appointed Additional principal HFH

The Special Health Care and Medical Education, Department of Punjab has appointed Dr Shazia Zeb as the Additional Principal Women Medical Officer at Holy Family Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Special Health Care and Medical education, Department of Punjab has appointed Dr Shazia Zeb as the Additional Principal Women Medical Officer at Holy Family Hospital.

According to a notification issued here, she will perform her duties with immediate effect against a vacant post.

Earlier, Dr Shazia had been performing as Medical Superintendent of Holy Family Hospital (HFH).