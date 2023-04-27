UrduPoint.com

Dr Shazia Zeb Appointed Additional Principal HFH

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 09:02 PM

The Special Health Care and Medical Education, Department of Punjab has appointed Dr Shazia Zeb as the Additional Principal Women Medical Officer at Holy Family Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Special Health Care and Medical education, Department of Punjab has appointed Dr Shazia Zeb as the Additional Principal Women Medical Officer at Holy Family Hospital.

According to a notification issued here, she will perform her duties with immediate effect against a vacant post.

Earlier, Dr Shazia had been performing as Medical Superintendent of Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

