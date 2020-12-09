Dr Shazia Zeb takes additional charge of MS at HFH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Additional Principal Women Medical Officer Dr Shazia Zeb has been given the additional charge of medical superintendent of Holy Family Hospital here on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the Special Health Care and Medical education, she will perform the duties of MS till the arrival of regular incumbent in addition to her own duties.