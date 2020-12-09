UrduPoint.com
Dr Shazia Zeb Takes Additional Charge Of MS At HFH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Dr Shazia Zeb takes additional charge of MS at HFH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Additional Principal Women Medical Officer Dr Shazia Zeb has been given the additional charge of medical superintendent of Holy Family Hospital here on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the Special Health Care and Medical education, she will perform the duties of MS till the arrival of regular incumbent in addition to her own duties.

