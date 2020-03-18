UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Shazli Manzoor Calls For Avoiding Panic About Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 09:20 PM

Dr Shazli Manzoor calls for avoiding panic about coronavirus

Eminent health expert and Pulmonologist Dr Shazli Manzoor on Wednesday advised all the stakeholders to avoid creating panic about coronavirus disease as it was comparatively less fatal than Influenza A, B or Hepatitis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Eminent health expert and Pulmonologist Dr Shazli Manzoor on Wednesday advised all the stakeholders to avoid creating panic about coronavirus disease as it was comparatively less fatal than Influenza A, B or Hepatitis.

Sharing his expert opinion in a talk show on ptv, he said 80 to 85 percent coronavirus infected people get recovery of their own, without formal and proper treatment whereas the death ratio was only one percent among 40 percent serious patients.

Regarding keeping children at home as preventive measure, Dr Shazli Manzoor said it would be useless and impossible to minimize outdoor sporting activities. Children can protect themselves from coronavirus infection by regularly washing their hands with ordinary soap, he opined.

Related Topics

Influenza All From PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Educational Institutions, Online Businesses To Use ..

38 minutes ago

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

42 minutes ago

Russian Space Firm Delays Satellite Launch Test Ov ..

39 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day pow ..

41 seconds ago

NAB challenges Fawad Hassan Fawad's bail in Suprem ..

42 seconds ago

Pakistan Audit, Accounts Association meets Omar Ha ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.