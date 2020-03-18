Dr Shazli Manzoor calls for avoiding panic about coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Eminent health expert and Pulmonologist Dr Shazli Manzoor on Wednesday advised all the stakeholders to avoid creating panic about coronavirus disease as it was comparatively less fatal than Influenza A, B or Hepatitis.

Sharing his expert opinion in a talk show on ptv, he said 80 to 85 percent coronavirus infected people get recovery of their own, without formal and proper treatment whereas the death ratio was only one percent among 40 percent serious patients.

Regarding keeping children at home as preventive measure, Dr Shazli Manzoor said it would be useless and impossible to minimize outdoor sporting activities. Children can protect themselves from coronavirus infection by regularly washing their hands with ordinary soap, he opined.