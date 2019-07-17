UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Sheeren Mazari For Permanent Strategic Dialogue Between Pakistan, India

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 08:49 PM

Dr Sheeren Mazari for permanent strategic dialogue between Pakistan, India

Minister for Human Rights Dr Sheeren Mazari Wednesday underlined the need for holding a permanent strategic dialogue between Pakistan and India, which should not be affected with the change of governments in the two nuclear states

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Sheeren Mazari Wednesday underlined the need for holding a permanent strategic dialogue between Pakistan and India, which should not be affected with the change of governments in the two nuclear states.

Addressing a conference on "Nuclear Arms Control: Challenges and Prospects" organized by Strategic Studies Institute Islamabad (SSII) here, Minister said that an all-inclusive approach should be taken on Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) and proposed the creation of a regional CTBT with P5 states joining it as guarantors.

The Minister suggested a protocol should be added to the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT) to recognize Pakistan and India as nuclear weapon states.

She also suggested multinational civil nuclear power plants and IAEA supervised fuel banks to further help diplomatic efforts towards peace and cooperation in the region.

Commenting on Pakistan's membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), Dr Mazari said that Pakistan should adopt proactive diplomacy and expose India's proliferation record.

She argued that Pakistan's approach to nuclear arms control and disarmament has to be based on directly linking it to conventional forces reduction vis-a-vis India.

Federal Minister highlighted that Pakistan developed its tactical nuclear weapons (TNWs) to ensure the credibility of its nuclear deterrence.

"We must build our tactical weapons and cruise missile to halt India's military advancements and aggression", she insisted.

Dr Mazari argued that there has never been any discussion on the nuclear program of Israel on any international forum which implied that NPT was designed to propagate the status quo regime. "Pakistan signing Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) would not be beneficial as this treaty has never been fully operationalized to judge its effectiveness", she added.

She said, "We need more out of the box diplomacy Pakistan's status as a nuclear state. Civil and Military leadership should take defense and foreign policy experts on board while making diplomatic decisions regarding nuclear energy", she added.

During discussions on the achievements and shortcomings of the Conference on Disarmament (CD), the speakers in the conference agreed that although the CD was successful in bringing forward certain major instruments of arms control architecture, some treaties such as the NPT are inherently flawed and discriminatory.

It was highlighted during the conference that states should adhere to certain principles that will be useful towards the attainment of arms control and disarmament.The participants agreed that the most important requisite for sustainable arms control architecture was that the states must retain the concept of strategic stability such as security interests of each state.

The event was attended by the large number of diplomats, officials, students and media representatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Israel Nuclear Media Event Weapon

Recent Stories

Regional Sports Gala of District Abbottabad conclu ..

1 minute ago

PMD warns moderate GLOF, flash flood in Chitral Va ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad announces video mak ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister directs finalizing modalities for e ..

1 minute ago

KP Assembly proceeding on Thursday 2pm

24 minutes ago

DG Fisheries announces fishing close season

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.