Dr Shehbaz Gill asks Bilawal to improve political training, language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shehbaz Gill on Wednesday asked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to improve political training and national language to compete with popular leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should focus on learning national language to address public meeting properly, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), leader is promoting the foreign language during public gathering because Bilawal Bhutto has huge assets and interests in foreign country, he stated. Bilawal Bhuttoo is also immature in politics by reason of weak I.Q level, he observed. He suggested that the PPP leader should speak Sindhi during public address because the village people could not understand the foreign language.