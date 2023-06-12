ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Monday said the Federal budget 2023-24 lacked proper reforms to put the country's economy on the right track.

Opening the debate on federal budget, he said that the coalition government did not take appropriate steps to improve gross domestic product (GDP) and check inflation and unemployment in the country.

He said there had been a rise in the poverty and the people would be further burdened with the imposition Rs 200 billion in taxes.

He said a major chunk of the country's revenue would go to pay interest on debt borrowed by the past governments.

After this payment, there would be a limited amount for development works, he added.

Pointing out the economic challenges, Dr Shahzad Waseem called for introducing genuine reforms, curtailing unnecessary expenditure besides setting national priorities to steer the county out of the current crisis.

He said elite culture always created hurdles in the development of the country.

He said the national progress and prosperity would only be ensured through the supremacy of Constitution and law in country.