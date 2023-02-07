Dr Shehzad Zarin defends PhD thesis in Zoology

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Lecturer Zoology Department Kohat University of Science Technology (KUST) Dr Shehzad Zarin on Tuesday defended his PhD Research titled 'Analysis of Genetics Variations in isolates of Plasmodium vivax and their Control with Selected Medicinal plants.' Prof.

Dr Shahid Niaz Khan, Dean Faculty of Biological Sciences KUST was his supervisor and Dr Muhammad Adnan, Chairman Department of Botany department was his co-supervisor.

Prof. Dr Tasleem Hussain was the examination committee convener. Dr Abid Ali and Dr Sanaullah were the external examiners while Dr Farman Ullah Dawar was his internal examiner.