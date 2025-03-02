Dr. Shezra Mansab Extends Ramazan Felicitations, Stresses Unity
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Newly appointed State Minister and MNA for PML-N, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal Sunday extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan, emphasizing the crucial role of national unity in driving Pakistan's progress.
In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, she emphasized the need for unity among all political parties in Pakistan, stressing that they should work together for the nation's progress rather than perpetuating intolerance.
Kharal also stressed the importance of promoting tolerance and civilized language among Muslims, emphasizing that this is crucial for securing a brighter future for upcoming generations.
Mansab Ali praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for their efforts in stabilizing Pakistan's economy and averting a default.
She further stated that the Primary objective of political parties should be to serve the nation, working together to promote the welfare and well-being of the people.
Dr. Shezra Mansab expressed confidence in Pakistan's trajectory under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, observing that the country is headed in the right direction with encouraging economic indicators.
She highlighted that achieving economic stability is crucial and it is heartening to see the government successfully meeting its targets in this regard.
She noted that following the achievement of economic stability, the government is now focused on driving growth and development in the country, with a particular emphasis on creating opportunities for foreign investment.
