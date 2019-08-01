UrduPoint.com
Dr Shireen M Mazari Lauds Ministry Of Climate Change To Ban Polythene Bags

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:53 PM

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday appreciated the step taken by Ministry of Climate Change to ban polythene bags in the federal capital and a positive move to support the Prime Minister's Clean Green Pakistan Movement by using alternate green bags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday appreciated the step taken by Ministry of Climate Change to ban polythene bags in the federal capital and a positive move to support the Prime Minister's Clean Green Pakistan Movement by using alternate green bags.

She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here at Ministry of Human Rights.

Dr Mazari said that It was dire need to discourage the use of plastic and polythene bags both at official and domestic levels.

She expressed that climate change has become the most burning issue of contemporary world and the whole world is vulnerable to its deadly consequences.

It is a call of time to switch to alternative resources and to eradicate the habit of using plastic and polythene bags. She admired the incumbent Government and Ministry of Climate Change to take timely and constructive step for the health safety of human beings.

Zartaj Gul State Minister for Climate Change on the occasion shared her view that the government have decided to implement ban on use of plastic bags from August 14 to ensure the clean and green environment.

