Dr Shireen Mazari Condemns Attack On Asad Ali Toor

Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:50 PM

Dr Shireen Mazari condemns attack on Asad Ali Toor

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari has condemned the attack on journalist Asad Ali Toor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari has condemned the attack on journalist Asad Ali Toor.

In her Twitte, she said that perpetrators were on the CCTV cameras and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has already been in touch with the police to take necessary action against the culprits.

