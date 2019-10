(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Minster for Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari has extended her message on Diwali here on Sunday .

In her message on Twitter, she extended her greetings to the Hindu community as its followers and believers and said "Wishing a joyous and prosperous Diwali to all those celebrating Diwali".