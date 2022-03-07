Dr Shireen pays glowing tribute to women

Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday paid glowing tribute to the women artists, housewives and the women working in health and education sector as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday paid glowing tribute to the women artists, housewives and the women working in health and education sector as well.

Addressing a seminar in connection with International Women Day, she said that women who were in all fields of life were moving forward in the country which should be encouraged.

She said that International Women Day was aimed to celebrate the women who made so much hard work in their life. She said that one housewife took burden of making budgets and taking care of kids and family, adding that "When the housewife was also working women, it became more difficult task," she added.

The minister said that she salute to all those women who worked hard to move forward in their lives, adding that the work of the housewife was never appreciated.

Paying tribute to women artists, Dr Mazari said that we have women artists like Zubaida Agha and famous women musicians, adding that women also play key role in the health and education sectors in the country.

The minister said that women were also facing discrimination as in India University Muslim students had victimized for wearing Hijab. She said that rape was also used as a weapon of war in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The minister said that human rights have to be applied everywhere. She categorically said that international women day observed across the globe to pay tribute to women for their great struggle in lives, adding that women has right to march and cannot be denied.

She said that only women march was criticized which is not acceptable. She said that it was time to not suppress the voice of women but to support the women.