UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Shuaib Suddle Calls On Governor Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:41 PM

Dr. Shuaib Suddle calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said that the constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights, religious freedom and full right of expression to all minorities living in Pakistan.

He said the constitution did not allow any kind of discrimination against anyone on religious grounds.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to Chairman, Commission for Minority Rights Dr Muhammad Shuaib Suddle called on him at Governor House Quetta.

On the occasion, the Governor said that promotion of brotherhood, mutual respect, religious tolerance and harmony has become essential for making the region the cradle of peace and harmony.

He said that religious minorities in Balochistan have valuable services in the fields of education and health in the province and it is expected that all minorities would continue to play their positive and constructive role for the economic development and political stability of the country and the province.

During the meeting, the overall situation of the country and the province, including the protection of the rights and rights of minorities were also discussed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Governor Education Minority Amanullah Khan All

Recent Stories

PCB announces City Cricket Association trials in P ..

19 minutes ago

Emirates wins record 8th consecutive Best Airline ..

21 minutes ago

SBP move to support neglected sectors commended: M ..

26 minutes ago

US study finds tiny number of vaccine 'breakthroug ..

31 minutes ago

SBP to conduct 2nd phase of sports webinar-online ..

31 minutes ago

Most UK Citizens Unsure About Meaning of 'Culture ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.