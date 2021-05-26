Dr. Shuaib Suddle calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said that the constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights, religious freedom and full right of expression to all minorities living in Pakistan.

He said the constitution did not allow any kind of discrimination against anyone on religious grounds.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to Chairman, Commission for Minority Rights Dr Muhammad Shuaib Suddle called on him at Governor House Quetta.

On the occasion, the Governor said that promotion of brotherhood, mutual respect, religious tolerance and harmony has become essential for making the region the cradle of peace and harmony.

He said that religious minorities in Balochistan have valuable services in the fields of education and health in the province and it is expected that all minorities would continue to play their positive and constructive role for the economic development and political stability of the country and the province.

During the meeting, the overall situation of the country and the province, including the protection of the rights and rights of minorities were also discussed.