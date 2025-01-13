Dr. Sial assumes charge as acting vice-chancellor of SAU

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Dr. Altaf Ali Sial has officially taken charge as the acting vice-chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

According to a SAU spokesperson, the chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah approved the summary for Dr. Altaf Ali Sial's appointment as acting vice-chancellor for a period of three months. Dr. Sial, a professor at the faculty of agricultural engineering and technology, assumed his responsibilities following the official notification issued on Monday.

After assuming charge, Dr.

Sial held meetings with key university officials, including Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Controller of Examinations Riaast Ali Kubbar and Director of Planning Muhammad Ashraf Rustamani. Faculty members including Dr. Farman Ali Chandio, Dr. Irshad Ali Mari, Dr. Shoukat Soomro and Dr. Rajesh were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Altaf Ali Sial emphasized his commitment to enhancing academic standards, promoting merit-based practices and further advancing research activities at the university.