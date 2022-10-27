'Dr Sikandar Hayyat elected as Vice president PMA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Dr Sikandar Hayyat was elected as the Vice President Punjab Medical Association (PMA) for the sixth time from Sargodha.

On which the former presidents, general secretaries, cabinet members and executive of PMA Sargodha in a joint statement congratulated Dr.

Sikandar Hayat Waraich and said that he was a diligent person as well as hoped that he would continue his efforts for the betterment and welfare of the Sargodha doctors.