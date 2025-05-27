Open Menu

Dr. Sohail Tariq Assumes Charge As MS Of Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital:

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Dr. Sohail Tariq assumes charge as MS of Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Dr. Sohail Tariq has officially assumed the responsibilities of Medical Superintendent (MS) at Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Sargodha on Tuesday.

Upon taking charge, he initiated practical steps aimed at improving the hospital’s overall system and patient care standards.

Addressing doctors, paramedical staff, and nurses, Dr. Sohail emphasized the importance of compassion and respectful behavior towards patients.

“Patients are already suffering physically and mentally; a kind attitude could act as a powerful remedy,” he stated.

He also directed the hospital's security personnel to maintain respectful conduct with patients and their attendants to ensure a more welcoming environment.

He highlighted his commitment to providing clean drinking water, adequate lighting, hygienic washrooms, and comfortable waiting areas for patients and visitors.

Dr. Sohail Tariq pledged to utilize all his capabilities to transform the hospital into a model healthcare institution.

