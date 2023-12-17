Open Menu

Dr Sonia Samreen Successfully Defended Her PhD Thesis

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Dr Sonia Samreen successfully defended her PhD thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Ph.D scholar, Dr Sonia Sumreen completed her Ph.D degree from the Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences, the University of Agriculture, here Sunday.

She completed her Ph.D thesis titled “Isolation, Characterization and Evaluation of Rhizobacteria for Enhancing Growth and Nutrients Uptake of Maize (Zea Mays L.).”

Her Ph.D thesis was endorsed by Professors from Japan and Turkey.

Dr Sonia Sumreen successfully defended her Ph.D's dissertation by answering all the questions from participants and was declared eligible for Ph.

D degree.

Dean Faculty of Crop Production Sciences Prof. Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Director Advance Studies and Research Prof. Dr Muhammad Sajid, Prof. Dr Muhammad Tariq, Prof. Dr Dost Muhammad, Dr Maria Mussarat, Dr Ishaque Ahmad Mian and Dr Muhammad Naveed were also present on this occasion and congratulated supervisor Dr Muhammad Sharif and Scholar Dr Sonia Sumreen.

They hoped that the research of Dr Sonia Sumreen would be beneficial for agriculture.

