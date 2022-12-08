Dr Soomro congratulates Raisani for joining JUI-F

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Ex Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro has welcomed Nawab Aslam Raisani and others for joining Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).

In his statement issued here on Thursday, Dr Soomro said that Nawab Aslam Raisani along with his companions made a historic decision to join Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

He said that almost all political parties were part of the national government to put the country on the track of prosperity and development but PTI wanted to bring instability to the country.