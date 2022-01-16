UrduPoint.com

Dr Stanton Warns Of Genocide In India Due To Hindutva Ideology

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Dr Stanton warns of genocide in India due to Hindutva ideology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :President Genocide Watch Dr. Gregory Stanton warned that genocide might happen in India, unless the international community played its part in confronting 'Hindutva' ideology in India.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in response to media questions regarding recent warning of Genocide of Muslims by Gregory Stanton, on Sunday said Dr. Stanton had made these remarks during a U. S. Congressional briefing titled 'Call For Genocide of Indian Muslims', organised by the Indian American Muslim Council.

Dr. Stanton's warning was based on data assessed on a scientific model of 10 stages of Genocide.

According to this model, India had crossed all 10 stages, raising serious alarm for the safety of more than 200 million Muslims in India, he added.

The Spokesperson said according to Dr. Stanton the genocide process of Muslims in India had been catalysed by: first, Islamophobic anti-Muslim rhetoric of the Indian Prime Minister; second, India's illegal actions of 5th August in Jammu and Kashmir for Hindu dominance there; and, third, controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) specifically aimed against Muslims.

It might be recalled that Pakistan had been warning of grave consequences for minorities, especially Muslims, due to the extremist 'Hindutva' ideology being propagated by the RSS-BJP regime with impunity in India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu August Citizenship Sunday Muslim Media All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

12 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

21 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

21 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

21 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.