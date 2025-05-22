Dr Suhag Meets With PPP Leader Manzoor Wassan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Former Provincial Secretary Sindh, Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Suhag, paid a courtesy visit to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and former minister, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, at his residence on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed various development projects and issues faced by the local people in the area. The leaders also deliberated on several matters related to Taluka Kingri, focusing on potential solutions to address the challenges faced by the community.
Manzoor Hussain Wassan assured Dr. Suhag of his active role in addressing social and political issues in the region. Dr. Suhag appreciated Wassan's commitment to the welfare of the people and his dedication to resolving local problems.
The meeting highlighted the strong bond between the two leaders and their shared commitment to the development and progress of the area. Both leaders agreed to work together to bring benefits to the people of Taluka Kingri and the surrounding areas.
