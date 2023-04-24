UrduPoint.com

Dr Suhag Spends Buzy Days Of Eid-ul- Fitr

Published April 24, 2023

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :A large number of notables, officers, people of various schools of thought including staff of the Sindh TEVTA exchanged Eid greetings with Managing Director (MD), STEVTA, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Suhag at his village Manghanwari, district Khairpur on third day of Eid-ul- Fitr.

While talking to the people, Dr Suhag emphasized working together for the development of the province "With national unity, we will be able to overcome the problems, he said adding that everyone has to move forward to promote peace and speed up the pace of development.

MD Sindh- TEVTA expressed his best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the people of the Khairpur district.

More Stories From Pakistan

