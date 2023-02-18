Dr. Sultan congratulates new elected cabinet of BHMC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The outgoing President of Balochistan Health Management Cadre (BHMC) Dr. Sultan Lehri congratulated the new elected cabinet on Saturday.

He said that the newly elected cabinet would increase the prestige of the BHMC and to further promote the unity of the doctor community.

Dr. Naeem Zarkoon President while Dr. Nasir Sheikh Vice President, Dr. Sher Afgan Raisani General Secretary, Dr. Ababgar Baloch Press Secretary, Dr. Wakil Shirani Finance Secretary and Dr. Imran Lashari Joint secretary were elected by completion of election Balochistan Health Management Cadre.

The processes of elections were held after the completion of the term of the cabinet while election committee members including Dr. Sultan Lehri, Dr. Faheem Afridi and Dr. Ghani performed the duties of the election.

According to Central General Secretary Dr. Sher Afgan Raisani, the newly elected President Dr. Naeem Zarkoon has called a meeting of the cabinet on February 21, in which other issues including the oath community would be reviewed.