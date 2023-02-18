UrduPoint.com

Dr. Sultan Congratulates New Elected Cabinet Of BHMC

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Dr. Sultan congratulates new elected cabinet of BHMC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The outgoing President of Balochistan Health Management Cadre (BHMC) Dr. Sultan Lehri congratulated the new elected cabinet on Saturday.

He said that the newly elected cabinet would increase the prestige of the BHMC and to further promote the unity of the doctor community.

Dr. Naeem Zarkoon President while Dr. Nasir Sheikh Vice President, Dr. Sher Afgan Raisani General Secretary, Dr. Ababgar Baloch Press Secretary, Dr. Wakil Shirani Finance Secretary and Dr. Imran Lashari Joint secretary were elected by completion of election Balochistan Health Management Cadre.

The processes of elections were held after the completion of the term of the cabinet while election committee members including Dr. Sultan Lehri, Dr. Faheem Afridi and Dr. Ghani performed the duties of the election.

According to Central General Secretary Dr. Sher Afgan Raisani, the newly elected President Dr. Naeem Zarkoon has called a meeting of the cabinet on February 21, in which other issues including the oath community would be reviewed.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Doctor Nasir February Afridi Cabinet Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

IDEX history full of success and achievements: Vic ..

IDEX history full of success and achievements: Vice President of Bin Hilal Enter ..

1 minute ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to kick off ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to kick off tomorrow with participation of ..

16 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 to continue as planned

HBL PSL 8 to continue as planned

37 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns ton ..

Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns tonight

45 minutes ago
 FIA summons former president’s son Ijaz ul Haq i ..

FIA summons former president’s son Ijaz ul Haq in money laundering case

58 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military p ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military patrol in Niger

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.