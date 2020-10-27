Dr. Sultan Zafar appointed as Director Institute of Kidney diseases HMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Professor Dr. Sultan Zafar has been appointed as Director, Institute of Kidney Diseases, HMC Peshawar. He is a well known and competent Nephrologist.

Provincial Doctors Association, KPK extends a warm congratulations to Professor.

Dr. Sultan Zafar on his appointment as director Institute of Kidney diseases HMC.

It's an immense responsibility and we hope he will carry his duty with the best of his abilities. Under his leadership IKD will flourish, it said in statement.