Dr. Sultan Zeb dies of Covid-19 at Hayatabad Medical Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Associate Dean of Research Khyber College of Dentistry,Dr Sultan Zeb passed away here on Saturday due to coronavirus.

Dr. Sultan Zeb was infected with coronavirus about three weeks ago and was undergone treatment at Hayatabad Medical.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Dr Sultan Zeb.

He lauded the role and services of doctors, paramedics and nurses in tackling of the coronavirus and declared them real hero fighting at front line against pandemic.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may the Almighty grant courage to the family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Provincial Doctors Association Peshawar in a statement said that services of Dr. Sultan Zeb would always be remembered in the field of heath .

Funeral prayers of Dr Sultan Zeb would be offered today in Buner.