Dr Sumera Shams Honored With Int'l Award

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Dr Sumera Shams honored with int'l award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus, Dr. Sumera Shams was awarded an international honor by One Young World.

As many as 15 young politicians from around the world were shortlisted in this process and she included in the list of top five 'Young Politicians' of the year by One Young World, which will promote Pakistan's soft image in the world.

Apart from Dr. Sumera Shams from Pakistan, the award was also given to young politicians from Iceland, Panama, Nigeria and the United States, who have proved their mettle in world politics.

The award was given to MPA Dr. Sumera Shams, for her outstanding performance and awareness of women's health, human rights, education, economy, women's rights and work for the minority community.

The Women's Parliamentary Caucus was working in partnership with national, provincial and international organizations to achieve social work goals, gender equality and sustainable development in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Dr. Sumera Shams said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only party which was playing its role in improving the soft image of Pakistan and islam in the world.

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was developing rapidly and would continue to do so. She said all this was made possible by the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

