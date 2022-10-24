Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin appointed as SAU Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry ,Veterinary Sciences

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi as Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam for a period of three years.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that prior to his appointment as Dean of Faculty Dr.

Syed Muhammad Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashid was discharging responsibility of Professor of the Department of Veterinary Anatomy Histology.

The spokesman informed that Dr. Rashid had obtained his Ph.D degree from the Split University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany; He was also a gold medalist during his study at the University.

The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri has congratulated Dr. Rashidi on his appointment as Dean.