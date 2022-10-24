UrduPoint.com

Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Appointed As SAU Dean Faculty Of Animal Husbandry ,Veterinary Sciences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin appointed as SAU Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry ,Veterinary Sciences

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi as Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam for a period of three years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi as Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam for a period of three years.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that prior to his appointment as Dean of Faculty Dr.

Syed Muhammad Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashid was discharging responsibility of Professor of the Department of Veterinary Anatomy Histology.

The spokesman informed that Dr. Rashid had obtained his Ph.D degree from the Split University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany; He was also a gold medalist during his study at the University.

The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri has congratulated Dr. Rashidi on his appointment as Dean.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Agriculture Split Rashid Berlin Murad Ali Shah Gold From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

ILF joins Diwali celebrations at Shri LAkshami Nar ..

ILF joins Diwali celebrations at Shri LAkshami Narayan Mandir

42 seconds ago
 3 teenagers killed by dacoits

3 teenagers killed by dacoits

44 seconds ago
 Zelensky criticises Israeli neutrality in Russian- ..

Zelensky criticises Israeli neutrality in Russian-Iran 'alliance'

45 seconds ago
 UK's Next Prime Minister Vows to Unite Conservativ ..

UK's Next Prime Minister Vows to Unite Conservatives, Country

49 seconds ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira calls on Balighur Rehman

Qamar Zaman Kaira calls on Balighur Rehman

3 minutes ago
 Stocks, pound up as Sunak poised to become new Bri ..

Stocks, pound up as Sunak poised to become new British PM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.