Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah Visits Different Departments

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Minister for Culture, Youth Affairs & sports and Human Resource Development Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah after assuming charge visited Department of Antiquities, Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management and Archives Complex here on Tuesday.

Secretary Culture Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari, DG Culture Manwar Mahesar, DG Antiquities Sindh Manzoor Ahmad Kanasro and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Junaid Shah met the officers of the departments and discussed their responsibilities.

The caretaker provincial minister asked the officers to continue their duties with honesty and dedication.

He also expressed his keen interest in valuable manuscripts in the Sindh Archives Complex and emphasized the need for modern methods to preserve them.

