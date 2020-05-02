UrduPoint.com
Dr. Syed Murad Ali Shah Laid To Rest In Swabi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:23 PM

Dr. Syed Murad Ali Shah laid to rest in Swabi

The father in law of President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah and ex-Nazim-e-Ala of Jamiat-e-Islami Pakistan and Central Leader of Jamiat-e-Islami Pakistan, former Senator Dr. Syed Murad Ali Shahwas laid to rest in his native village Ismaila, Swabi District on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The father in law of President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah and ex-Nazim-e-Ala of Jamiat-e-Islami Pakistan and Central Leader of Jamiat-e-Islami Pakistan, former Senator Dr. Syed Murad Ali Shahwas laid to rest in his native village Ismaila, Swabi District on Saturday.

The funeral prayers were attended by former MNA Shabbir Ahmad Khan, former minister Hafiz Khashmat Khan, former IGP Muhammad Saeed Khan, former Commissioner Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Waqar Maroof, General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Wasi, Amir of Peshawar Atiq-ur-Rehman Malakand, Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Swabi Mian Iftikhar Bacha, Naib Amir, and other social and elders.

Meanwhile, in a separate condolence messages former sports Minister and Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Managing Director Tourism Cooperation and former DG Sports Junaid Khan, Deputy Directors Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, Tariq Khan, Director Finance Muhammad Amjad, Secretary General AIPs Asian Amjad Aziz Malik, President Sports Writers Association Ijaz Ahmad Khan, Senior Vice President Ihtisham Bashir, Secretary Peshawar Press Club Imran Yousafzai, members of the SWA KP Asim Sheraz, Nadir Khawjan, President KP Swimming Association Muhammad Asif Khan, Director Women Games Rashida Ghaznavi also expressed their heartfelt condolence with Syed Zahir Shan over the death of his father in law and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

