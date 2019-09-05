UrduPoint.com
Dr Syed Saif Attends Defense Day Program

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:28 PM

Dr Syed Saif attends Defense Day Program

Metropolitan Commissioner (MC) of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Thursday was chief guest in a ceremony held at the Sindh Scout Auditorium to mark the Defense Day of Pakistan

Different government and private schools participated in the debate and tableau competitions and performed excellently and delivered speeches filled with patriotic spirit, said a statement.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Dr. Syed Saif said that our new generation and children loved the country and they need to be informed about the history.

He said that parents too had responsibility to keep an eye on their children and pay special attention to their education.

He, in the end, also distributed prizes among winners.

