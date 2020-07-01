Dr. Syed Zawar Shah posted as MS LUMHS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Dr. Syed Zawar Hussain Shah, Senior Medical Officer (BS-19), presently posted as the Additional Medical Superintendent (BS-19), Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Hyderabad has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as the Medical Superintendent (MS) (BS-20), LUMHS, Hyderabad against an existing vacancy, as per government's approved policy for the general cadre doctors (BS-19) of health department.

This was stated in a communique issued here on Wednesday.