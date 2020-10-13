UrduPoint.com
Dr. Syeda Sadaf Defends PhD Thesis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:17 PM

Dr. Syeda Sadaf Munir has defended her Ph.D thesis titled "the representations of Indians and Africans as others in E.M.Forster's and Joseph Conrad's works: a postcolonial study'

She completed her PhD thesis in English subject under the supervision of Prof Dr Samina Ashfaq of Qurtaba University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar Campus.

Her external examiner was Prof Dr. Shazia Babar from the Jinnah College for Women, the University of Peshawar. Students, faculty members and research scholars attended the event.

A question-answer session was followed by presentation, the outlines, and significance of her thesis. She successfully responded with satisfaction and confidence to queries of her teachers, examiners and the participants.

Talking to this scribe, she said research scholars should come up with innovative methods and techniques using modern digital technologies to explore new ideas so that the other scholars and research students could benefit from their works.

