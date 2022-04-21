UrduPoint.com

Dr Tabish Ikram Of KMU Gets $ 5,000 Best Medical Graduate Award

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Dr Tabish Ikram of KMU gets $ 5,000 best medical graduate award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Dr Tabish Ikram, a graduate of Khyber Medical College Peshawar, was awarded the first Dr Zakia Minhas best medical graduate award by Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and Dosti Welfare Organization.

The award, worth US$ 5,000 was given to Dr Tabish Ikram for his outstanding performance in academic, social, research, and co-curricular activities. The award ceremony was held at KMU multipurpose hall.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Registrar KMU grace the occasion as chief guest, whereas Prof Dr Jawad Ahmed, dean of Basic Medical Sciences, director IBMS Dr Inayat Shah, director IHPE Dr Brekhna Jamil, Irfan Khan representative of Dosti Welfare Organization, faculty, administrative officers and a large number of students were also present at the occasion.

According to details, from next year, the award will be given to the best medical graduate of the province who will show excellent overall performance in education as well as research, social services, and co-curricular activities.

Applications for the award, which will be worth US$ 5,000 will be invited from aspiring students by October 31 of each year; an announcement of the selected candidate will be made on December 15 and finally, the award will be awarded at the KMU Convocation.

Meanwhile, addressing the function, Registrar KMU Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur congratulated Dr Tabish Ikram and said that the medical services of Dr Zakia Minhas for this province and the entire region are not hidden from anyone.

He said that Dr Zakia Minhas had dedicated her entire life to the service of suffering humanity and she continued this mission till her death.

Prof Saleem Gandapur said that the decision to award the best medical graduate in the name of Dr Zakia Minhas was taken to acknowledge the services of Dr Zakia Minhas and for the encouragement of young doctors.

