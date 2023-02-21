Dr Taha Hussain Ali appointed as VC Mehran University

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof Dr Taha Hussain Ali as the Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro for a period of four years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof Dr Taha Hussain Ali as the Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro for a period of four years.

According to a university spokesman on Tuesday, Prof. Dr.

Taha Hussain Ali who is also discharging responsibilities as the Acting Vice Chancellor of Mehran University has thanked the Chancellor of public universities of Sindh for expressing confidence in him and vowed to make all-out efforts for the betterment of the university.

Meanwhile, the faculty members, officers, employees and alumni of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro have congratulated Prof Taha Hussain Ali on his appointment as the new Vice Chancellor of the varsity.