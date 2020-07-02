UrduPoint.com
Dr Tahir Nadeem Appointed Khyber Teaching Hospital Director

The Board of Governors (BoG) of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH)/ Khyber Medical College/ Khyber College of Dentistry has appointed Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan as Hospital Director MTI KTH for a period of five years

Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan served many management posts including Director General Health DGHS Govt of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Additional Director General Health Services, Govt of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Director General Provincial Health Services academy, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation, Deputy Director Public Health DGHS Govt of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Before joining KTH he was Chief Technical Advisor to Health Dept Govt of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He graduated from Khyber Medical College Peshawar in 1984 and did Masters in Health Management, Planning & Policy in 1996 from Nuffield Institute for Health, University of Leeds United Kingdom.

Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan has a vast experience of health care providers, professional health system designer & manager. His core competencies is institutional, financial (including budgeting) management, Expenditure Control and Accounting Systems Management; Health Programs and Project Planning and etc.

Working as National consultant with the WHO in 2019, he developed a National Situational Analysis Tool for Pakistan to act as a base for Provincial Health Human Resource (HRH) Strategies Development in four provinces of the country.

Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan has an excellent academic, research and extra- curricular activities record. He is known for his dignity, honesty, competency and man of principal. During his tenure patient care will be improved and the clinical requirements will be fulfilled.

