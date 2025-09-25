Dr Tahir Ullah Jan appointed as controller of examinations, BISE Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Chief Minister and Controlling Authority of the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISEs), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has appointed Dr. Tahir Ullah Jan, Principal (BS-18) of GHSS Dinpur, D I Khan, as the new Controller of Examinations, BISE Kohat.

The appointment has been made under Section 12(8)(ii) read with Section 15(1) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa BISE Act, 1990 (amended in 2005), said a notification issued here by department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Dr. Tahir Ullah Jan will serve on deputation for three years in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect.

The terms and conditions of his deputation will be finalized in due course of time.