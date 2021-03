Dr. Tahirul Qadri’s elder sister passes away

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Hassan Mohiuddin, the son of Allama Dr. Tahirul Qadri, will lead Namaz-e-Janaza of aunt in Jhang.

JHANG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s (PAT) Chief Dr. Tahirul Qadri’s elder sister passed away on Wednesday.

She breathed her last on Tuesday night.

Political leaders and workers of the party as well as people from different walks of life expressed sorrow and grief over demise of Dr.

Tahirul Qadri’s elder sister. According to the reports, her Namaz-i-Janaza would be offered at 2:00 pm in Jhang which will be led by Tahirul Qadri’s son Dr Hassan Mohiuddin Qadri. Dr Tahirul Qadri who is currently in Canada would not be able to offer funeral prayer of his sister in Jhang.