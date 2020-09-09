UrduPoint.com
Dr. Taj Assumes Charge As Director General Balochistan Livestock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:05 PM

Dr. Taj assumes charge as Director General Balochistan Livestock

Dr. Ghulam Rasool Taj on Wednesday assumed the charge as Director General Balochistan Livestock here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Dr. Ghulam Rasool Taj on Wednesday assumed the charge as Director General Balochistan Livestock here .

DG Livestock, Dr. Ghulam Rasool Taj said that he would take all possible measures to enhance the capacity of the Livestock Department with contribution of employees.

He said that measures would be taken to address problems of staff according to merit so that performance of the Livestock could be enhanced in the province.

Taj said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal was paying special attention on development of the Livestock because 60 percent people of Balochistan relied on the Livestock and Agriculture Department.

More Stories From Pakistan

