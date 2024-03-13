Dr Tania Hiraj elected member Nishtar Academic Council

Dr Tania Hiraj was elected member Nishtar Academic Council members by securing 30 votes against assistant prof seat here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Dr Tania Hiraj was elected member Nishtar Academic Council members by securing 30 votes against assistant prof seat here on Wednesday.

Her opponent Dr Kaleem Ullah clinched 23 votes.

The voting started at 9am and culminated at 1pm wherein 53 assistant professors of Nishtar Hospital polled their votes.

The turn out remained 96.36 pc.

Dr Tania is serving as an assistant prof of surgery in the health facility.

APP/mjk