Open Menu

Dr Tania Hiraj Elected Member Nishtar Academic Council

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Dr Tania Hiraj elected member Nishtar Academic Council

Dr Tania Hiraj was elected member Nishtar Academic Council members by securing 30 votes against assistant prof seat here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Dr Tania Hiraj was elected member Nishtar Academic Council members by securing 30 votes against assistant prof seat here on Wednesday.

Her opponent Dr Kaleem Ullah clinched 23 votes.

The voting started at 9am and culminated at 1pm wherein 53 assistant professors of Nishtar Hospital polled their votes.

The turn out remained 96.36 pc.

Dr Tania is serving as an assistant prof of surgery in the health facility.

APP/mjk

Recent Stories

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate d ..

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan adv ..

Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocates for inclusive e-bike sc ..

7 minutes ago
 AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird p ..

AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird probed

7 minutes ago
 Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firi ..

Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firing

7 minutes ago
 Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sa ..

Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sales growth

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of ..

Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons

14 minutes ago
LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of cons ..

LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints

14 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qure ..

IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi

14 minutes ago
 Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines durin ..

Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit

14 minutes ago
 No compromise on implementation of price control m ..

No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to march toward shared development ..

Pakistan, China to march toward shared development, prosperity: PM

7 minutes ago
 Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'd ..

Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'difficult'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan